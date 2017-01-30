Angleterre : une belle récompense pour Lallana

Adam Lallana a été désigné meilleur joueur anglais de l'année 2016. Le milieu de terrain de Liverpool a obtenu 39 % des voix.

Le joueur de 28 ans a devancé Jamie Vardy (12 %) et Wayne Rooney (8 %).


Article lu 213 fois - Rédigé le 30 janvier 2017 à 16h49 par Camille Fischbach

