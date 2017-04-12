Mercato - Grenade : Adams met à l'essai deux Anglais

Désormais entraîné par Tony Adams (LIRE ICI), Grenade a mis à l'essai deux footballeurs anglais.

Kieran Richardson (32 ans, ex-Manchester United) et Nigel Reo-Coker (32 ans, ex-West Ham United) sont arrivés ce matin à l'entraînement de la formation andalouse, avant-dernière de Liga.


Article lu 248 fois - Rédigé le 12 avril 2017 à 15h48 par Camille Fischbach

