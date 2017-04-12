Kieran Richardson (32 ans, ex-Manchester United) et Nigel Reo-Coker (32 ans, ex-West Ham United) sont arrivés ce matin à l'entraînement de la formation andalouse, avant-dernière de Liga.
This morning, Kieran Richardson & Nigel Reo-Coker joined the first team squad for training, during a trial period with the club.— Granada C.F. (@GranadaCdeF_en) 12 avril 2017
🔴⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Fyu4sZP8pl
