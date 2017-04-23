L'attaquant de Manchester United a l'intention de "revenir encore plus fort" et n'envisage pas une seule seconde de ranger ses crampons : "Une chose est sûre, je déciderai quand il sera temps d'arrêter et rien d'autre. Abandonner n'est pas une option."
First of all, thank you for all the support and love. Its no news I got injured so I will be out of fotball for a while. I will go through this like everythings else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon
