Man Utd : Ibrahimovic ne compte pas "abandonner"

Contraint de rester sur la touche pendant de longs mois en raison d'une blessure au genou (LIRE ICI), Zlatan Ibrahimovic a donné de ses nouvelles à travers son compte Instagram.

L'attaquant de Manchester United a l'intention de "revenir encore plus fort" et n'envisage pas une seule seconde de ranger ses crampons : "Une chose est sûre, je déciderai quand il sera temps d'arrêter et rien d'autre. Abandonner n'est pas une option."

Article lu 696 fois - Rédigé le 24 avril 2017 à 10h27 par Camille Fischbach

