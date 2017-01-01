Mercato - Arsenal : Martínez prêté à Getafe (Officiel)

Remplaçant chez les Gunners, Damián Emiliano Martínez a été prêté à Getafe, pour une saison.

Le gardien de but argentin a successivement à Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham et aux Wolves, ces dernières saisons.


Article lu 460 fois - Rédigé le 02 août 2017 à 21h04 par Jordan Belly

