Le jeune Anglais ne restera pas pour autant chez les Spurs cette saison, puisqu'il est prêté dans la foulée à Sheffield United (Championship).
.@cameroncv2 has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020 & has joined @SUFC_tweets on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season. pic.twitter.com/LsGU0ps548— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 25 août 2017
