Mercato - Tottenham : Carter-Vickers prolongé et prêté à Sheffield (Officiel)

Cameron Carter-Vickers a allongé son contrat avec Tottenham. Le défenseur de 19 ans est désormais lié jusqu'en 2020 avec le club londonien.

Le jeune Anglais ne restera pas pour autant chez les Spurs cette saison, puisqu'il est prêté dans la foulée à Sheffield United (Championship).


Article lu 214 fois - Rédigé le 25 août 2017 à 14h30 par Camille Fischbach

