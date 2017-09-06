Espagne : José Enrique retire ses crampons (Officiel)

Passé notamment par Liverpool et Newcastle, il évoluait depuis l'an dernier à Saragosse.
it comes with a very heavy heart today to announce my retirement from professional football. Its been a very hard decision to take and accept. I would of loved to have played more years at my best level if my body would of let me but all good things have to come to an end and more in football. I just want to say a huge thanks to all of the fans and clubs who have supported me throughout my career. You have been the best! I have been blessed to play for some of the best teams in the world, with some of the best players in the world. these memories will stay with me forever. ❤️⚽️ #thankyou Below is the link to my interview for the Spanish newspaper marca. But you can also find it on sky sports. http://www.marca.com/futbol/premier-league/2017/09/06/59aefff0268e3e003c8b45af.html
Commenter
avec Disqus
avec Facebook
Retrouvez les derniers commentaires postés sur notre site en cliquant simplement sur le nom "Top Mercato" ci-dessous ▼