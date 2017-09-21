OM : Barton va faire son retour sur la Canebière

L'ancien milieu de terrain de l'Olympique de Marseille, Joey Barton, prévoit de signer son retour au stade Vélodrome.

Le footballeur anglais de 35 ans ne portera plus le maillot du club phocéen, mais il a fait savoir qu'il souhaitait assister au Clasico contre le PSG programmé le 22 octobre prochain.





