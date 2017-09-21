OM : Barton va faire son retour sur la Canebière

Le footballeur anglais de 35 ans ne portera plus le maillot du club phocéen, mais il a fait savoir qu'il souhaitait assister au Clasico contre le PSG programmé le 22 octobre prochain.
I hope to visit for the PSG match. https://t.co/v2CTA74tlO— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) 20 septembre 2017
Can't wait to come back. Never forget my time with you all. L'OM dans la coeur. https://t.co/1oTXhyCvli— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) 20 septembre 2017
Commenter
avec Disqus
avec Facebook
Retrouvez les derniers commentaires postés sur notre site en cliquant simplement sur le nom "Top Mercato" ci-dessous ▼